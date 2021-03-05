suterusu (SUTER) One Day Volume Tops $719,683.00

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 5th. During the last seven days, suterusu has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. suterusu has a market cap of $33.26 million and $719,683.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One suterusu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00056228 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.33 or 0.00746127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00025380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00031313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00059208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00042228 BTC.

suterusu Coin Profile

SUTER is a coin. It was first traded on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,816,160,000 coins. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

