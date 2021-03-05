SVB Leerink Comments on Quanterix Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quanterix in a report released on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.36). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Quanterix’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $63.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.15. Quanterix has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $92.57.

In other news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 44,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $2,187,401.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,077. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $73,047.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,802.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,183 shares of company stock valued at $4,017,814 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 664.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

