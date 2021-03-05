Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Announces Dividend of $0.25

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) declared a dividend on Friday, March 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2466 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

SVNLY stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $5.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Finland, and the Netherlands. The company offers savings, business, currency, and investment accounts and deposits, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans, as well as business debt services; mutual funds; pension products; and accounts, business card, and payment and reconciliation services.

