Swap (XWP) Hits Market Cap of $431,399.19

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last week, Swap has traded 31.5% higher against the dollar. Swap has a total market cap of $431,399.19 and $896.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0342 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.45 or 0.00460126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00068359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00076621 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00083112 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00049955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.00 or 0.00463303 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 12,622,683 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

