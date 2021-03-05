Swarm City (SWT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,384.00

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 5th. One Swarm City token can currently be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Swarm City has a market cap of $206,014.64 and approximately $3,384.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swarm City has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swarm City alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00056295 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $360.25 or 0.00748997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00026532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00031474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00060333 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00043226 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City (SWT) is a token. Its launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Swarm City Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.