Swarm (SWM) Price Tops $0.0557 on Top Exchanges

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last week, Swarm has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Swarm has a total market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $21,492.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm token can now be purchased for $0.0557 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00057051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $371.84 or 0.00755515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00025812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00031362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00059802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00043147 BTC.

Swarm Token Profile

SWM is a token. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Swarm Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

