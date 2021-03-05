Swedbank Has $1.47 Billion Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Swedbank boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 447,511 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 23,734 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 4.3% of Swedbank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Swedbank owned 0.09% of Amazon.com worth $1,470,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $642,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 310,761 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,012,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,717,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 216,161 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $704,022,000 after purchasing an additional 25,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AMZN stock opened at $2,977.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 87.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,229.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,203.95.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.
In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
