Swedbank Has $1.47 Billion Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Swedbank boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 447,511 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 23,734 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 4.3% of Swedbank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Swedbank owned 0.09% of Amazon.com worth $1,470,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $642,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 310,761 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,012,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,717,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 216,161 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $704,022,000 after purchasing an additional 25,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $2,977.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 87.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,229.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,203.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

