Swerve (SWRV) Price Hits $1.08 on Exchanges

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Swerve token can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00002199 BTC on major exchanges. Swerve has a market capitalization of $12.04 million and $5.75 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swerve has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $227.33 or 0.00462152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00069125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00077269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00081666 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00051022 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.21 or 0.00457844 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve’s total supply is 12,651,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,131,941 tokens. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

Buying and Selling Swerve

