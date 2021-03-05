Swingby Market Cap Hits $87.23 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Swingby has a market cap of $87.23 million and $5.23 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby token can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swingby has traded up 20.7% against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.99 or 0.00461278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00068301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00077756 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00083895 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00049566 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $224.42 or 0.00464239 BTC.

Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,778,449 tokens. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

