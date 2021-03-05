Swipe (SXP) Tops One Day Volume of $238.57 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 5th. In the last week, Swipe has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. Swipe has a total market cap of $208.90 million and approximately $238.57 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.39 or 0.00004934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00056417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $364.79 or 0.00754301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00026594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00031775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00060554 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00043542 BTC.

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe (CRYPTO:SXP) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 87,536,975 coins. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

