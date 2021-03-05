Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Up 53.7% in February

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the January 28th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of SWRAY stock remained flat at $$7.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. 11,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,610. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. Swire Pacific has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $9.20.

Get Swire Pacific alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Swire Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.