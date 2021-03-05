Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synaptics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synaptics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,107 shares of company stock worth $3,812,718. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $4,869,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Synaptics by 321.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 13,887 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,916,000 after buying an additional 47,303 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synaptics during the third quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 18.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 76,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,137,000 after buying an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics stock opened at $128.81 on Friday. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $44.41 and a 12-month high of $138.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Synaptics will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

