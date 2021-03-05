Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 222.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 583,509 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Synchrony Financial worth $29,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 363.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,016,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,326 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at $71,290,000. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 446.8% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,280,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,661 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,902,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 414.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,306,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $40.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.27.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Several research firms recently commented on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

