Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Short Interest Up 46.4% in February

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 15,780,000 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the January 28th total of 10,780,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYF stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,684,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,724,306. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

