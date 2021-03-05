Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Director John L. Maldonado Sells 4,654,046 Shares

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $345,190,591.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Syneos Health stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.01. 1,435,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 1.85. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $81.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.58.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYNH shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Syneos Health by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Syneos Health by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

