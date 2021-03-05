Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Director John L. Maldonado Sells 4,654,046 Shares

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $345,190,591.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Syneos Health stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.01. 1,435,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 1.85. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $81.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.58.
Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Syneos Health by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Syneos Health by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.
About Syneos Health
Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.
