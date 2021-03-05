SynLev Market Cap Hits $1.62 Million (SYN)

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One SynLev token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges. SynLev has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $109,634.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SynLev has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.09 or 0.00461913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00068870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00076684 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00082851 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00049773 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $227.19 or 0.00464155 BTC.

SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 tokens. The official message board for SynLev is medium.com/@synlev . SynLev’s official website is www.synlev.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SynLev should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SynLev using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

