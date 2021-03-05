Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,770,036 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 768,018 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.87% of Synovus Financial worth $89,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 20,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 8.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNV opened at $43.76 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNV. Raymond James raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.41.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

