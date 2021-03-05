Synthetix Reaches Market Cap of $2.43 Billion (SNX)

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Synthetix has a total market cap of $2.43 billion and $133.40 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetix token can now be bought for approximately $21.12 or 0.00043046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00056820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.64 or 0.00751261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00025719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00031280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00059649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003757 BTC.

About Synthetix

SNX is a token. It was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 tokens. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Synthetix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

