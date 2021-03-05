Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 743.58% and a negative return on equity of 111.54%.

SYRS stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,836. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $432.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $45,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 321,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,617.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

SYRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

