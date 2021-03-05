Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from $18.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 76.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of SYRS traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,836. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 743.58% and a negative return on equity of 111.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $45,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 321,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,617.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $107,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $82,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $416,000.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.