Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $11,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SYY opened at $79.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,134.41, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.47. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

