Syscoin (SYS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $100.13 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $100.13 million and $5.47 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.32 or 0.00368963 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000164 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 607,915,425 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

