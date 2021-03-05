T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,345 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 371.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 105,604 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 83,222 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 19,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.96.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,660,835.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,896. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.75. The stock had a trading volume of 136,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730,074. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $135.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

