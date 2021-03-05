T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 696,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 37,484 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up 5.8% of Brighton Jones LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Brighton Jones LLC owned about 0.06% of T-Mobile US worth $93,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 32,573 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,800 shares of company stock worth $7,538,896. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.34. The stock had a trading volume of 59,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730,074. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $135.54. The company has a market cap of $148.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.96.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

