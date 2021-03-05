T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) traded up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $125.35 and last traded at $124.68. 7,942,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 4,804,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.61.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.96.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

The company has a market cap of $154.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,800 shares of company stock worth $7,538,896. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $3,012,719,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,690,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $879,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490,401 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $368,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,418 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,498,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $514,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,828,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.