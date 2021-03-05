T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TROW opened at $163.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.43. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $175.05. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

