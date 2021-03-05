T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Up 5.6%

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) shot up 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $173.09 and last traded at $172.70. 1,844,832 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 1,210,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.52.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

The firm has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.74 and its 200 day moving average is $145.56.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

