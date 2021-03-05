T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Alliance Global Partners

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $1.65 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $2.40. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.44.

NASDAQ TTOO opened at $1.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $288.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.58. T2 Biosystems has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $3.79.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Research analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $686,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 270,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 28,182 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 57,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

