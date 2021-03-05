T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Shares Gap Down to $1.95

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.95, but opened at $1.77. T2 Biosystems shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 161,423 shares traded.

TTOO has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.65 price objective (down from $2.40) on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $209.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Sell-side analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 34.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 566,115 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 63.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 499,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 193,283 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 270,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 28,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

