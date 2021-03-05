TaaS (TAAS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.81 Million

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 5th. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One TaaS token can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00057205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.69 or 0.00754336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00025752 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00031627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00059246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00042640 BTC.

About TaaS

TAAS is a token. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

