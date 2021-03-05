Tadpole Finance (TAD) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.22 Million

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Tadpole Finance has a market cap of $2.22 million and $56,361.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tadpole Finance token can currently be bought for $9.62 or 0.00019748 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tadpole Finance Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,376 tokens. The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b

Tadpole Finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tadpole Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tadpole Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

