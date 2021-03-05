Tael Hits 1-Day Volume of $775,262.00 (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Tael coin can currently be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.22, $18.11, $119.16 and $4.92. Over the last seven days, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. Tael has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00057022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $370.19 or 0.00756271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00025917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00031494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00059848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00043049 BTC.

About Tael

Tael is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $6.32, $18.11, $10.00, $7.20, $24.72, $119.16, $45.75, $4.92, $34.91, $5.22, $62.56 and $13.96. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

