Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) was down 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.20 and last traded at $16.03. Approximately 7,543,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 6,873,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SKT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -428.64 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.1775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

In related news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $72,789.47. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. Insiders have sold 15,087 shares of company stock valued at $265,449 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 30.7% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 27,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

