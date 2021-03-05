Tap (XTP) Trading 1.4% Lower This Week

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Tap has a market capitalization of $10.02 million and approximately $25,991.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tap has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Tap coin can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00056879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.43 or 0.00754036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00026068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00031321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00059322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00042584 BTC.

Tap Profile

Tap (XTP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

