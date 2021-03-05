Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 292,100 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the January 28th total of 415,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 426,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Tarena International stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48. Tarena International has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $5.36.
