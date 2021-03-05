Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) is Renaissance Technologies LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,345,665 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,483,532 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 1.0% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.07% of Target worth $943,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded down $2.02 on Friday, hitting $167.80. 75,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,233,142. The company has a market cap of $84.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. Target’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.24.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

