Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,520 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

Shares of TGT opened at $169.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.40 and a 200-day moving average of $169.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

