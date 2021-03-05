Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,026,758 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,781 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of Target worth $181,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Target by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,454 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.24.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TGT stock traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.75. The company had a trading volume of 187,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,142. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $199.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $86.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.80.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

See Also: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.