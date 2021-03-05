Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Short Interest Up 46.2% in February

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 178,900 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the January 28th total of 122,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARO. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 431.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 79.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth $44,000. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TARO traded up $3.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.52. The stock had a trading volume of 38,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,664. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.80.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 45.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $140.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.63 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

