Tarsadia Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tarsadia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.1% of Tarsadia Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,888 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,838 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,306 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,090,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,018,000 after purchasing an additional 961,765 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,219,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,325,000 after purchasing an additional 275,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $150.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.14 and a 200 day moving average of $117.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $154.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

