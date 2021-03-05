Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) shot up 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.65. 3,190,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 3,372,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TGB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank upgraded Taseko Mines from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.26.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.39 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 2.59.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 11.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,096 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

