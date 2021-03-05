Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.52

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.52 and traded as high as C$2.09. Taseko Mines shares last traded at C$2.06, with a volume of 1,115,443 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.65 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of C$583.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91.

In other Taseko Mines news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.81, for a total value of C$271,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 477,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$861,939. Also, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 111,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total transaction of C$152,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,511,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,814,743.61. Insiders sold 530,000 shares of company stock valued at $819,536 over the last three months.

About Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

