Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 96.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,940 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,940 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 579.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 430,482 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth approximately $8,041,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 561,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,405,000 after buying an additional 234,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $464,582,000 after buying an additional 175,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 21.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 821,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 142,864 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMHC. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

TMHC opened at $26.08 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $31.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.86.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,610 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

