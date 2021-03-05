Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Taylor Wimpey stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $2.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

