TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Short Interest Update

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,110,000 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the January 28th total of 8,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE TRP traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $45.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,161,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,978. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $54.09. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average of $43.68.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.6852 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2,694.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,892,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $362,118,000 after buying an additional 8,574,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,053,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,375,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $258,953,000 after buying an additional 2,444,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 580.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,704,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,116,000 after buying an additional 2,306,833 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,728,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,524,000 after buying an additional 2,266,980 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.53.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.