TCTC Holdings LLC Acquires 110,453 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 285.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,453 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 292.1% in the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 60,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 45,166 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 30,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 22,980 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 297.2% in the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 8,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 317.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,046 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 512.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 24,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,130 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,127,615. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $134.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

