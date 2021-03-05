TCTC Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period.

IVV traded down $2.50 on Friday, hitting $375.60. 212,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,289,411. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $395.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $385.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

