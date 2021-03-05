TCTC Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TCTC Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,362 shares of company stock valued at $14,449,351 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $9.57 on Friday, hitting $2,058.66. 38,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,564. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $2,152.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,979.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,734.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.