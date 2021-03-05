TCTC Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,657 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in eBay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total transaction of $45,746.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,777.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 13,083 shares of company stock worth $757,805. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.90. 191,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,289,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $64.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.77.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. eBay’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

