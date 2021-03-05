TCTC Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.73. The stock had a trading volume of 61,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.61.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.61.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

